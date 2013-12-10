India cbank says bought net $3.9 bln through spot FX mkt in October - bulletin

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India purchased a net $3.9 billion in the foreign exchange spot market in October, compared with $3.5 billion a month ago, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The RBI bought $9.5 billion in October and sold $5.6 billion in the spot market, the RBI’s monthly bulletin showed.

In the forward dollar market, outstanding dollar sales rose to $14.6 billion, compared with $9.6 billion a month ago.

The Indian rupee had gained 1.8 percent in October because of strong foreign inflows in to the equity market, prompting the RBI to source more dollars for strengthening its reserves. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)