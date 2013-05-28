FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian central bank tells lenders to disclose details of capital issuance
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2013 / 2:12 PM / 4 years ago

Indian central bank tells lenders to disclose details of capital issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India directed banks on Tuesday to disclose details of all capital instruments issued on their balance sheets.

The new rule, issued to conform with Basel III banking capital reforms, will be applicable from July 1 and lenders should report details on their September-end balance sheets, the central bank said in a statement.

Currently, Indian banks do not have to provide details on terms and conditions of the different types of structures they use for raising capital. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by John Stonestreet)

