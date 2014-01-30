FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank chief: must prevent extreme volatility in rupee - TV
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief: must prevent extreme volatility in rupee - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India’s central bank will prevent extreme volatility in the rupee, its chief Raghuram Rajan told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

“What I am intent on is to prevent extreme volatility of the rupee, though I am not averse to adjustments,” Rajan said in an interview to Bloomberg TV.

The Indian rupee weakened on Thursday amid a global rout after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to further prune its asset purchase programme.

He also added that the Reserve Bank of India needs to be prepared for any volatility in financial markets arising out of a possible fractured mandate in the general elections due by May. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.