MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India does not have a target for consumer price index inflation, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday, but added the central bank considers both wholesale and consumer inflation while framing policies.

India’s annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)