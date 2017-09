MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday the country had other options apart from sovereign bonds to fund the current account deficit.

India’s current account deficit hit a record high 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year that ended in March, and concerns over the high current account gap has pushed the rupee to a record low. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)