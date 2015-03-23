FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No conflict over India public debt management agency -cbank deputy
March 23, 2015

No conflict over India public debt management agency -cbank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 23 (Reuters) - There are no differences between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on creating a public debt management agency, a deputy governor at the central bank said on Monday.

“There are no differences,” S. S. Mundra told reporters in New Delhi.

On Sunday, RBI governor Raghuram Rajan cautiously backed a government plan to hand public debt management to a new agency, as the two sides played down reports of friction over the biggest regulatory shake-up in a generation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

