India's June qtr current account gap outside comfort zone-cbank
October 3, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

India's June qtr current account gap outside comfort zone-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENNAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - India’s June quarter current account deficit is still outside the comfort zone, the Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor Subir Gokarn said.

The country’s current account deficit fell to $16.55 billion in the June quarter, down from an all time high of $21.76 billion in the March quarter, and also below the $17.54 billion deficit posted in the June quarter last year.

Gokarn spoke on the sidelines of an industry event in the southern city of Chennai on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

