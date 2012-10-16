FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian govt's fiscal policy, RBI steps have to be in tandem: cbank deputy
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Indian govt's fiscal policy, RBI steps have to be in tandem: cbank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government’s fiscal policy has to be in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy, the central bank’s deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Tuesday.

The RBI will be reviewing its monetary policy on Oct. 30, just weeks after the government announced a slew of reform measures to liberalise the economy, and to try rein-in the fiscal deficit.

The steps from the government have given rise to hopes among a few economists that the central bank will respond with a rate cut. Khan was responding to questions by the audience at a banking conference. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.