India cbank deputy Anand Sinha's term extended to Jan 18, 2014
February 26, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

India cbank deputy Anand Sinha's term extended to Jan 18, 2014

MUMBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India’s central bank on Tuesday said Anand Sinha will continue as the deputy governor until Jan. 18, 2014.

Sinha will continue to look after departments of banking operations and development, non-banking supervision and urban banks, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

He will also look after departments of risk monitoring, information technology, expenditure and budgetary control and legal and premises.

Sinha was appointed deputy governor in January 2011 and his terms was to end on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

