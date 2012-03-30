FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's RBI extends existing cost limit for ECBs by 6 months
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 6 years

India's RBI extends existing cost limit for ECBs by 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - India’s central bank said on Friday it will continue with the existing all-in cost ceiling for external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and trade credit for the next six months.

The existing enhanced all-in-cost ceiling for ECBs in the three year and upto five year categories are both 350 basis points above the 6-month Libor and for the more than five year category at 500 basis points above 6-month Libor.

The all-in-cost for trade credit is 350 basis points above 6-month Libor, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)

