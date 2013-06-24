FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India eases rules for low-cost builders to access overseas loans
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 24, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

India eases rules for low-cost builders to access overseas loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - India’s central bank has made it easier for property developers to access foreign money in an effort to spur low-cost housing projects, such as slum rehabilitation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the limit of $1 billion that can be borrowed through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) scheme to the 2014-2015 financial year from this year.

It will also allow companies to hedge the entire borrowing, protect them from any sharp depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

“The ECB availed of by developers and builders shall be swapped into rupees for the entire maturity on a fully hedged basis,” the RBI said in a notification on Monday.

The central bank also reduced the minimum experience companies have to have to undertake these projects to 3 years from 5 years.

The Reserve Bank also scrapped the minimum paid-up capital of 500 million rupees ($8.38 million) for property developers.

The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 59.9850 to the dollar last week and foreign investors have been selling Indian debt, with many of them incurring losses due to their unhedged currency exposure.

$1=59.7 rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.