FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank eases foreign borrowing limit for infrastructure cos
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

India cbank eases foreign borrowing limit for infrastructure cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has relaxed overseas borrowing limits for infrastructure finance companies, a move that will enable companies in the investment-hungry sector to raise funds more easily.

The Indian central bank said infrastructure finance companies will no longer need to seek approval for raising funds overseas equivalent to up to 75 percent of their owned funds. The limit had been 50 percent.

India’s infrastructure companies raise a large chunk of their borrowings from overseas because of attractive rates.

The RBI also relaxed the hedging requirement for currency risk for these companies to 75 percent of the exposure, from an earlier limit of 100 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.