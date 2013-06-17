HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank holds rates, inflation risks a concern

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation posed by a falling rupee and increases in food prices. The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic uncertainty, citing the risks of a reversal of capital flows from emerging markets. Such outflows would exacerbate the country's high current account deficit. Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement: POLICY MEASURES * Keeps repo rate unchanged at 7.25 percent. * Reverse repo rate stays at 6.25 percent. * Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.00 percent. * Marginal Standing Facility rate stays at 8.25 percent. * Bank rate stays at 8.25 percent. POLICY STANCE * Only "durable" receding of inflation will open up space for monetary policy to address growth risks. * There are upside risks to inflation on rupee weakness, increases in administered prices. * Need to be vigilant about global uncertainty, rapid shift in risk perceptions, impact on capital flows. * Monetary policy stance to be determined by growth, inflation and balance of payments situation in months ahead. CURRENT ACCOUNT * Main challenge is to reduce the current account deficit to a sustainable level. * Evidence suggests a moderation in gold imports could be underway in June. * Perseverance with fiscal consolidation should help in mitigating risks to outlook to fiscal and current account deficits. * Softer global commodity prices, recent steps to dampen gold imports are expected to moderate current account gap in 2013/14. INFLATION, LIQUIDITY * Inflation outlook will be influenced by "concerted" efforts to break persistent food inflation. * Upside pressures on the way forward from the pass-through of rupee depreciation, recent increases in administered prices and persisting imbalances, especially relating to food, pose risks of second-round effects. * Lower bank borrowing from RBI repo window reflects sizable injection of primary liquidity via OMO, decline in government cash balances. * The India Online special page on the RBI policy review is live at: here (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)