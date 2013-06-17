FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank holds rates, inflation risks a concern
#Asia
June 17, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank holds rates, inflation risks a concern

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates
unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its previous three policy
reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation posed by a falling rupee and
increases in food prices. 
   The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic uncertainty, citing
the risks of a reversal of capital flows from emerging markets. Such outflows
would exacerbate the country's high current account deficit. 
    
    Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:
        
    POLICY MEASURES       
    * Keeps repo rate unchanged at 7.25 percent.
    * Reverse repo rate stays at 6.25 percent.
    * Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.00 percent.                 
             
    * Marginal Standing Facility rate stays at 8.25 percent.
    * Bank rate stays at 8.25 percent.
 
    POLICY STANCE
    * Only "durable" receding of inflation will open up space for monetary
policy to address growth risks.
    * There are upside risks to inflation on rupee weakness, increases in
administered prices.
    * Need to be vigilant about global uncertainty, rapid shift in risk
perceptions, impact on capital flows.
    * Monetary policy stance to be determined by growth, inflation and balance
of payments situation in months ahead.

    CURRENT ACCOUNT
    * Main challenge is to reduce the current account deficit to a sustainable
level.
    * Evidence suggests a moderation in gold imports could be underway in June. 
  
    * Perseverance with fiscal consolidation should help in mitigating risks to
outlook to fiscal and current account deficits.        
    * Softer global commodity prices, recent steps to dampen gold imports are
expected to moderate current account gap in 2013/14.
    
    INFLATION, LIQUIDITY
    * Inflation outlook will be influenced by "concerted" efforts to break
persistent food inflation.
    * Upside pressures on the way forward from the pass-through of rupee
depreciation, recent increases in administered prices and persisting imbalances,
especially relating to food, pose risks of second-round effects.
    * Lower bank borrowing from RBI repo window reflects sizable injection of
primary liquidity via OMO, decline in government cash balances.
 
    * The India Online special page on the RBI policy review is live at: here

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
