India cbank extends buyback time period of FCCBs till Dec 31
June 25, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

India cbank extends buyback time period of FCCBs till Dec 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India extended the time period for buyback of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) by companies under the approval route to Dec. 31, 2013 considering global market conditions.

The time period for buyback of FCCBs had expired on March 31.

These buybacks will be discontinued after Dec. 31, the RBI said in a release on Tuesday.

The central bank also extended the scheme of availing external commercial borrowings for working capital needs of the civil aviation sector to Dec. 31, 2013. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

