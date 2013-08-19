FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India raises FDI cap in asset reconstruction cos to 74 pct from 49 pct
August 19, 2013 / 2:08 PM / 4 years ago

India raises FDI cap in asset reconstruction cos to 74 pct from 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India raised the cap on foreign direct investment in asset reconstruction companies (ARC) to 74 percent from 49 percent, the central bank said on Monday, another measure to attract capital inflows to support a sagging rupee.

The foreign investment limit of 74 percent in the company will include both foreign direct investment and foreign institutional investment with a single portfolio investor not allowed to exceed 10 percent of paid-up capital in the ARC, the Reserve Bank of India said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Toby Chopra)

