India cbank ups foreign investors' sub-limit in govt bonds to $10 bln from $5 bln
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank ups foreign investors' sub-limit in govt bonds to $10 bln from $5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has enhanced the sub-limit for foreign investment in government bonds to $10 billion from $5 billion with immediate effect.

However, the overall foreign investment limit cap remains at $30 billion, the RBI said on Wednesday.

Currently, only about 22.88 percent of the previous $5 billion sub-limit has been utilised, according to data on the National Securities Depository Ltd website.

The sub-limit is applicable for long-term foreign investors including sovereign wealth funds, multilateral agencies, foreign central banks, pension, insurance and endowment funds, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

