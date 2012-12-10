FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank net sold $95 million in FX spot market in Oct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

India cbank net sold $95 million in FX spot market in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold $95 million in the spot forex market in October, compared with $10 million in the previous month, data from the central bank showed.

In October, the central bank sold $1.150 billion and bought $1.055 billion, the data showed on Monday.

The RBI has been selling dollars consistently since September 2011 to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee.

The Indian rupee closed at 54.49/50 to a dollar on Monday, marginally weaker than its previous close of 54.47/48, on continued dollar demand from oil importers, but the losses were capped by expectations of inflows from a spate of share sales.

In the forward dollar market, outstanding dollar sales rose marginally to $14.08 billion in October, compared with $14.05 billion in the previous month, the RBI data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.