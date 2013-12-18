FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank chief says not buying FX in market to increase reserves
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief says not buying FX in market to increase reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - India’s central bank is currently not buying dollars from the forex market to increase its foreign exchange reserves, its chief Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.

“We are not, in a sense, targeting an exchange rate and, therefore, we are not going into the market and buying reserves at this point to increase the foreign exchange reserves,” Rajan said in a post-policy press conference.

“We have not done that and the increase in reserves thus far have come from those windows,” he said, referring to the two concessional forex swap facilities opened by the central bank during the rupee crisis. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.