FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank eases rules to re-enter foreign currency-rupee swaps
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2015 / 11:24 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank eases rules to re-enter foreign currency-rupee swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India allowed domestic investors to re-enter into a foreign currency-rupee swap deal if the underlying exposure of the original swap contract remained valid after the contract’s expiration.

The RBI also said the relaxation would provide flexibility to eligible domestic individuals who enter into foreign currency-rupee swap contracts to hedge exchange rate or interest rate risk exposure.

For more details, please see: (bit.ly/19et3c8) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.