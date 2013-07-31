FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank ready to do more to curb FX volatility: deputy
July 31, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank ready to do more to curb FX volatility: deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India stands ready to take further measures to curb volatility and speculation in currency markets, Deputy Governor Urjit Patel told analysts at a conference call on Wednesday.

The rupee had hit a session low of 61.17 to the dollar earlier on Wednesday, approaching a record low of 61.21 hit on July 8 as investors had doubted the resolve of the central bank to stick to its rupee defence measures unveiled this month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael nam)

