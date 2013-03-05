FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank chief says high inflation prompting more gold buys
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

India cbank chief says high inflation prompting more gold buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PUNE, India, March 5 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao expressed concern that high inflation was forcing people to indulge in buying gold rather than depositing funds with banks.

The government has announced several measures to discourage people from buying gold and prodding them to invest in financial instruments.

Deposits were up 11.2 percent in the first 10 months of financial year 2012-13, compared with 11.5 percent in the same period a year ago.

Subbarao was speaking at the convocation ceremony of a banking and finance institute in the western Indian city of Pune. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.