FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank eases gold lending rules for non-bank finance companies
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank eases gold lending rules for non-bank finance companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - India’s central bank on Wednesday relaxed gold lending rules for non-bank finance companies.

The Reserve Bank of India said it has decided to allow non-bank finance companies to lend up to 75 percent of the value of gold jewellery deposited with them as collateral with immediate effect, up from 60 percent.

Lending against gold is a fast-growing business in Asia’s third-largest economy and companies such as Muthoot Finance Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the leading players in this segment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.