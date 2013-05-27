FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank restricts banks lending against gold
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

India cbank restricts banks lending against gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday banks would not be allowed to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and gold mutual funds.

As these products are backed by bullion and primary gold, the restriction on grant of loan against gold bullion will be applicable to loan against units of gold ETFs and units of gold mutual funds, the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI also said that while giving loan against gold coins sold by banks, the lenders should ensure that the weight of the coins does not exceed 50 grams per customer.

In a separate statement, the central bank said no advances should be given by non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) against bullion, primary gold and gold coins.

The RBI also said NBFCs should not give loans for the purchase of gold in any form including primary gold, bullion, jewellery, coins, units of gold ETFs and units of gold mutual funds. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.