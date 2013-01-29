FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiscal deficit reduction not necessarily contractionary, says India cbank chief
January 29, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

Fiscal deficit reduction not necessarily contractionary, says India cbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India’s central bank does not necessarily see steps taken to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit as contractionary, its Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.

“I do not see fiscal deficit reduction as necessarily contractionary. Indeed, it might be growth enhancing,” Subbarao said in a post-policy conference with reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate and banks’ cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points each. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

