July 30, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

India cbank chief: strong case for monetary policy to support growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - India’s central bank is very keen that monetary policy reverts to supporting growth and there is a strong case for this to happen, its Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the central bank left interest rates unchanged as it supports a battered rupee but said it will roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

