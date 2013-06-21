FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank cuts risk weight on new sub-section of residential housing
June 21, 2013

India cbank cuts risk weight on new sub-section of residential housing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India lowered the risk weight on a new sub-category of commercial real estate for residential housing to 75 percent from 100 percent earlier, it said in a notification on Friday.

The central bank carved out a new sub-sector -- commercial real estate-residential housing for loans to builders and developers of residential housing projects.

It also brought down the standard asset provisioning for the new residential housing segment to 0.75 percent from 1 percent.

In addition, the central bank also eased the prudential rules on risk-weight, provisioning for individual housing loans, for both residential and commercial real estate. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
