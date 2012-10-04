FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's final fiscal gap important for monetary policy-cbank chief
October 4, 2012

India's final fiscal gap important for monetary policy-cbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PUDUCHERRY, (India), Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s final fiscal deficit level would be an important variable for the central bank’s monetary policy stance, Duvvuri Subbarao, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

The government aims to keep the fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent of the GDP in 2012/13 fiscal year that ends in March.

Subbarao added he was not clear what the final fiscal deficit number would be.

He was speaking to reporters in the southern city of Puducherry after the central bank’s board meeting. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
