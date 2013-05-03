FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank deputy: Difficult to say if rate cut will revive investment
May 3, 2013

India cbank deputy: Difficult to say if rate cut will revive investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) third straight rate cut so far in 2013 may not be a surefire tool to revive investment unless supply constraints are eased, Deputy Governor Urjit Patel told reporters in a post-policy talk on Friday.

Patel also said the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of cash that banks must keep with the RBI, is not a liquidity management tool but a monetary policy instrument, without elaborating further.

Earlier on Friday, the central bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, and kept the CRR unchanged at 4.00 percent, the lowest since 1976. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

