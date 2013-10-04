FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief says no reason to dispute govt's FY14 growth estimate
October 4, 2013 / 11:14 AM / in 4 years

India cbank chief says no reason to dispute govt's FY14 growth estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAIPUR, India, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said there was no reason to dispute the government’s estimate of 5-5.5 percent economic growth for the current fiscal year.

A pick-up in exports and strong agriculture growth would help the government meet its growth estimate, said Rajan while speaking at the central Indian city of Raipur after the Reserve Bank of India’s board meeting on Friday.

He also said the central bank had so far received $5.6 billion through the two swap windows the bank announced last month to attract foreign flows. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

