FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank governor says rate hike not in light of global contagion
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank governor says rate hike not in light of global contagion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India’s central bank has not raised interest rates to fight off the recent global emerging market sell-off, but to tamp down inflationary pressures, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.

“I think for (some) time we have been saying very clearly we are focused on preserving the value of the rupee, in the domestic context,” he told analysts on a conference call a day after the central bank unexpectedly raised its key rate by 25 basis points.

“Preserving it in the domestic context will preserve it in the international context. Preserving in the domestic context means bringing inflation under control. Once we do that, we believe investor confidence naturally follows,” he said. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.