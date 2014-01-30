FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief says consumer inflation to ease in next 2 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India’s consumer inflation should ease in the next two months, and will fall to 8 percent by the end of the year, central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said in an interview with TV news channel CNN-IBN on Thursday.

The comments came after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday, marking its third hike in five months.

The consumer price index eased to a three-month low of 9.87 percent in December. A central bank panel last week had recommended bringing down the retail inflation gauge to below 8 percent by January 2015.

“There is some disinflation in the system. What was 9.87 is going to come down further next month, and probably a little further into March,” Rajan told CNN-IBN.

“We are setting rates at a level that we think is consistent with that disinflation for us to get some bite and for the inflation in the system to come down to about 8 percent at the end of the year.”

