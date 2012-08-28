FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India relaxes rules for trading locally listed foreign shares
#Financials
August 28, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

India relaxes rules for trading locally listed foreign shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - India’s central bank on Tuesday sought to make it easier for investors to trade shares of foreign companies listed on the domestic stock market.

It said it was allowing limited convertibility of Indian depository receipts (IDRs) into underlying equity shares, and vice versa.

The setting up of IDRs was aimed at encouraging foreign companies to tap the Indian capital markets, but there have been a number of restriction on convertibility.

Only Standard Chartered Plc has used the instrument so far.

The Reserve Bank of India said there would be an overall cap of $5 billion for raising of capital by issuance of IDRs by foreign companies. (Reporting by Shamik Paul. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
