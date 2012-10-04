India cbank chief says need to bring down inflation further

PUDUCHERRY, India, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday there was a need to bring down inflation further and the central bank’s effort will be to rein in inflation while supporting growth.

He was speaking to reporters in the southern city of Puducherry after the central bank’s board meeting.

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in August from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)