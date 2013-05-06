FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief says need to consolidate gains from fall in inflation
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

India cbank chief says need to consolidate gains from fall in inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the central bank needs to ‘consolidate’ the positive impact of the fall in inflation, implying further room for rate cuts was limited.

Inflation is expected to edge up during the second half of the financial year 2013-14, the governor said in a telephone interaction with analysts.

India’s central bank cut interest rates on Friday by a quarter point for the third time since January but said there is little room for further policy easing, disappointing investors and putting the onus on the government to revive a moribund economy. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

