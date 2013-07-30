India cbank chief says weakening rupee is biggest risk to inflation

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - The weakening of the rupee is the biggest risk to inflation, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday in a post-policy conference with reporters.

Earlier in the day, the central bank left interest rates unchanged as it supports a battered rupee but said it would roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)