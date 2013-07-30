FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief says weakening rupee is biggest risk to inflation
July 30, 2013

India cbank chief says weakening rupee is biggest risk to inflation

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - The weakening of the rupee is the biggest risk to inflation, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday in a post-policy conference with reporters.

Earlier in the day, the central bank left interest rates unchanged as it supports a battered rupee but said it would roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

