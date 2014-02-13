FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank chief says lower minimum support prices will help curb inflation
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief says lower minimum support prices will help curb inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India’s central bank governor said a moderation in the minimum support prices for agricultural products would help curb inflation in the country.

“Inadequate” or “inappropriate” price adjustments in these areas will mean the central bank has to bear a bigger burden to combat inflation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said at an industry event on Thursday.

India’s annual consumer price inflation eased more than expected to a 24-month low of 8.79 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.