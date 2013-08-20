FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank eases investment rules for NRIs in shares, debentures
August 20, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank eases investment rules for NRIs in shares, debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has simplified rules for investment in shares and debentures of Indian companies listed on a local exchange by non-resident Indians.

The central bank simplified some of the administrative channels for non-residents to invest in shares and debentures, even as these transactions under the portfolio investment scheme would be reported to it on a daily basis, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

