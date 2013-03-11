FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian companies invested $1.7 bln overseas in Feb - cbank
March 11, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

Indian companies invested $1.7 bln overseas in Feb - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly
invested $1.7 billion overseas in February, down from $3.3
billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on
Monday.
    Bank guarantees for such investments fell to $1.11 billion,
from $2.13 billion in January.
    Investments in equities by companies during the month fell
sharply to $290.87 million from $774.42 million in January,
while loans fell to $258.53 million from $402.11 million, the
data showed.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

