Indian companies invested $1.7 bln overseas in Feb - cbank

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly invested $1.7 billion overseas in February, down from $3.3 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday. Bank guarantees for such investments fell to $1.11 billion, from $2.13 billion in January. Investments in equities by companies during the month fell sharply to $290.87 million from $774.42 million in January, while loans fell to $258.53 million from $402.11 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)