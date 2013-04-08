FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian companies invested $1.9 bln overseas in March - cbank
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

Indian companies invested $1.9 bln overseas in March - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly
invested $1.9 billion overseas in March, up from $1.7 billion a
month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday.
    Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $1.47 billion,
from $1.11 billion in February.
    Investments in equities by companies during the month fell
sharply to $217.43 million from $290.87 million in February,
while loans fell to $201.87 million from $258.53 million, the
data showed.

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul, Editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.