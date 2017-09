MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly invested $1.83 billion overseas in May, with investments in equities at $318.86 million, and loans worth $291.28 million, data from the central bank showed on Friday. Bank guarantees for these investments were at $1.22 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)