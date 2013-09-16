Indian companies directly invested $1.94 bln overseas in Aug- cbank

MUMBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly invested $1.94 billion overseas in August, down from $3.24 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

The overseas investment by Indian companies was also lower than the $2.02 billion a year earlier.

Investments in equities by companies during August fell sharply to $144.71 million from $681.95 million in July, while loans fell to $381.27 million from $828.23 million a month earlier.

Bank guarantees for such investments fell to $1.41 billion from $1.73 billion in July. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)