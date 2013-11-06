FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian companies directly invested $1.22 bln overseas in Oct- cbank
November 6, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Indian companies directly invested $1.22 bln overseas in Oct- cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly invested $1.22 billion overseas in October, down from $1.30 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Overseas investments by Indian companies were also lower than the $2.24 billion a year earlier.

Investments in equities by companies during October rose to $283.11 million from $183.39 million in September, while loans fell to $178.55 million from $186.98 million.

Bank guarantees for such investments fell to $754.9 million from $928.89 million. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

