Indian companies directly invested $2.37 bln overseas in Feb- cbank
March 14, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Indian companies directly invested $2.37 bln overseas in Feb- cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly invested $2.37 billion overseas in February, sharply lower from $6.56 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

Overseas investments by Indian companies in February were higher than the $1.82 billion a year earlier.

Investments in overseas equities by Indian companies during February fell to $279.18 million from $2.96 billion in January, while loans fell to $98.61 million from $194.5 million.

Guarantees for such investments fell to $1.99 billion from $3.4 billion a month ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

