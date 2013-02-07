FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian companies invested $3.3 bln overseas in Jan - cbank
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Indian companies invested $3.3 bln overseas in Jan - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian companies directly invested
$3.3 billion overseas in January, higher than $2.57 billion a
month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
    Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $2.13 billion,
from $1.38 billion in January.
    Investments in equities by companies during the month
climbed to $774.42 million from $676.30 million in December,
while loans fell to $402.11 million from $517.98 million, the
data showed.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.