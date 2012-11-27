FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank to take steps if cash shortage persists-deputy governor
November 27, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

India cbank to take steps if cash shortage persists-deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will take measures to address liquidity deficit if the shortage persists, said H.R. Khan, the central bank’s deputy governor.

Khan was speaking on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Cooperation Conference on Tuesday. He added the central bank can go for open market purchases of bonds if needed.

Liquidity has tightened in the banking system and is beyond the RBI’s stated comfort zone, mainly due to the slow pace of government spending.

Banks have been borrowing more than one trillion rupees daily through the RBI’s repo window since the last nine sessions. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

