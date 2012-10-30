FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank to consider more CRR cuts if cash deficit persistent
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

India cbank to consider more CRR cuts if cash deficit persistent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will consider easing banks’ cash reserve ratio (CRR) further if liquidity deficit persists for more than a few weeks at a stretch, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the central bank cut the CRR, or the share of deposit banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent.

The CRR cut would inject 175 billion rupees ($3.24 billion) of primary liquidity into the banking system.

“The consideration is in terms of persistence versus transitoriness of liquidity shortages,” Gokarn told reporters from wire agencies.

“So, in situations where the shortage is likely to be short-lived, for maybe a few weeks, we will obviously opt for open market operations. It’s much quicker to do, it can respond to immediate pressures,” he said.

Where the liquidity shortage is likely to persist somewhat longer, requiring structural adjustment, the CRR is the more effective instrument, Gokarn added.

$1=53.96 rupees Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.