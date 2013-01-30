FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank to keep liquidity in deficit mode - chief
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

India cbank to keep liquidity in deficit mode - chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will keep liquidity in the deficit mode as long as it is fighting to control inflation, governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.

Subbarao was speaking to analysts a day after the third quarter review of the monetary policy.

The central bank’s stated stance is to keep the liquidity surplus or deficit in the banking system within plus/minus one percent of total deposits.

On Tuesday, the central bank cut its key repo rate for the first time in nine months by 25 basis points, and also unexpectedly lowered banks’ cash reserve ratio to 4 percent from 4.25 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.