India repo window won't turn surplus even if govt spends all balance-cbank
January 30, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

India repo window won't turn surplus even if govt spends all balance-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s daily liquidity adjustment facility will not turn into surplus even if the government spends all its surplus cash balance, executive director Deepak Mohanty said on Wednesday.

Mohanty was speaking to analysts a day after the central bank cut its key repo rate and banks’ cash reserve ration by 25 basis points each.

On Wednesday, banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees ($19. 5 billion) from the RBI’s repo window, significantly higher than its comfort level of deficit. ($1=53.4 billion) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)

