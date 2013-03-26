FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank to provide additional liquidity measures at fiscal year-end
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

India cbank to provide additional liquidity measures at fiscal year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will hold an additional repo auction on March 28, the last working day of the current fiscal year when demand for funds from banks usually increases.

The auction will be held between 1115 and 1145 GMT.

The central bank will also hold additional repo, reverse repo and marginal standing facility auctions on March 30 and March 31 between 1200 and 1230 GMT, it said in a statement.

“The Reserve Bank of India, in order to facilitate smooth and non-disruptive conduct of banking operations, has decided to conduct additional liquidity operation,” it said.

The reversal of all additional liquidity adjustment facility shall be on April 2. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.