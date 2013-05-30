FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank tightens asset restructuring rules for banks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

India cbank tightens asset restructuring rules for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India tightened rules for restructuring of most types of assets to bring them in line with global practices, saying that existing “regulatory forbearance” will be removed from April 1, 2015.

Under the new rules, banks must set aside for provisioning 5 percent of the value of a loan that is newly restructured, from 2 percent previously, starting June 1.

Currently, Indian banks do not have to reclassify a performing asset as non-performing after it is restructured.

However, the central bank will not force banks to reclassify loans as non-performing in the event of project delays in the infrastructure and commercial real estate sectors. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.